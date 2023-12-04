MOTORCYCLISTS in Cinderford and surrounding areas who have been the victim of theft are being urged to report it to police.
Gloucestershire Constabulary has received eight reports of motorbikes being stolen from the town since 29 July this year.
Officers have now been made aware of images on social media which appear to show motorbikes which they believe may have been stolen.
However, no reports of thefts of these particular vehicles have been made.
They would now like help in identifying the bikes and are asking anybody who recognises them to come forward.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary, quoting incident 314 of 21 November.
Four boys, aged 13 to 15, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and have been released on police bail while further enquiries are carried out.