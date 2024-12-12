Gwent Police are asking motorists who were travelling on the M48 in the early hours on Tuesday, December 3to check their dashcam footage as the search continues to locate a missing Caldicot man.
Joseph Bellamy was last seen leaving his home address in Caldicot between midnight and 1am on Tuesday, December 3.
He was later seen on CCTV on a red pushbike cycling on to the old Severn Bridge bridge where his bike was later found by officers.
Officers investigating are trying to establish Joseph’s movements after he was captured on CCTV at 12.45am and are urging for any motorists who used the M48 bridge that morning to check their dashcam footage.
If you were using the bridge or in the surrounding area, and haven’t done so, please check CCTV or dashcam footage between 12.30am and 2am on Tuesday 3 December for any sightings of Joseph.
Joseph is described as white, 6ft tall with mousey hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing light colour jeans with black Jordan 4s Black Cat Retro mid-top Nike trainers and a black Teddy fleece jumper with a black sweatshirt underneath.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400400170.
Joseph is also urged to get in touch to contact the police.