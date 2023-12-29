MOTORISTS travelling on a main road through the Forest were forced to turn back after a car caught fire this afternoon (Friday, December 29).
Locals reported seeing a car on fire at the side of Speech House Road near the Forest of Dean Crematorium.
One local resident who sent us the above photo reported seeing "black smoke" and hearing "loud explosions" emanating from the vehicle.
Traffic had to turn around and find another route into Cinderford.
We have approached the police for comment but it is as yet unknown if anyone was hurt in the incident, or how long any road closure will last.
More to follow.