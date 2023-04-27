Parkinson's is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world, and there is currently no cure. The funds raised from this remarkable tractor run will go towards improving the lives of people with Parkinson's and funding critical research into the condition. Keri McKie, Regional Fundraiser for Parkinson's UK Cymru, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chepstow Vintage Club and its dedicated volunteers for organising the event and raising much-needed awareness of the condition.