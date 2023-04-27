Chepstow Vintage Club organised an unforgettable tractor run that raised over £1,000 for Parkinson’s UK Cymru. The event, which took place on April 16, featured a convoy of 40 tractors and four Land Rovers, uniting the local agricultural community, many of whom have been personally affected by Parkinson's disease.
Participants embarked on a picturesque journey through the stunning Welsh countryside, beginning at Howick Farm. The farm was once home to the late Colin Jenkins, a beloved local farmer who bravely lived with Parkinson's until his passing last year. The convoy navigated through charming villages, including Itton, Kilgwrrwg, Wolvesnewton, Devauden, and St Arvans, before making a much-anticipated lunch stop at Devauden Village Hall. Here, a bucket collection was held, contributing to the funds raised for the charity.
The tractor run served not only as a fundraiser but also as a powerful tribute to the strength and resilience of those affected by Parkinson's, like Graham Cooke, the late father of Justin Cooke, Director of the Chepstow Vintage Club. Justin, who still lends a hand on the family farm, opened up about his father's battle with Parkinson's, sharing the personal challenges faced by individuals and their families.
The Chepstow and District Parkinson's Support Group played a pivotal role in the event, held as the grand finale of Parkinson's Awareness Week. Stephen Lewis, Treasurer of the support group, commented, "This tractor run is something a little bit different and a fun way to raise money for the charity."
Parkinson's is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world, and there is currently no cure. The funds raised from this remarkable tractor run will go towards improving the lives of people with Parkinson's and funding critical research into the condition. Keri McKie, Regional Fundraiser for Parkinson's UK Cymru, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chepstow Vintage Club and its dedicated volunteers for organising the event and raising much-needed awareness of the condition.