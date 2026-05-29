Call for more appointments
In Dean during A40 disruption
COUNTY health chiefs have been asked to provide more hospital appointments in the Forest while disruptive roadworks take place near Gloucester.
The Over bridge, which carries the dual carriageway of the A40 across the River Severn, is a key part of the road network connecting Gloucester and Cheltenham with the Forest Ross and Wales.
National Highways is set to invest £7m in essential maintenance for the bridge which was built in the 1970s and sees around 5,000 vehicles an hour during peak times.
The work is expected to last until early next year and will see lane closures and contraflows in place.
Hospital chiefs were quizzed by Gloucestershire county councillors about their plans to deal with the expected delays.
The issue was raised by Cllr Julia Gooch (Progressive Independents, Newent and Taynton) at the meeting of the county council’s health overview and scrutiny committee on May 26.
She asked if health chiefs were aware of the planned refurbishment “which will cause major disruption for nine months and the impact it will have on the Forest of Dean district residents attending medical appointments”.
Cllr Gooch asked if more hospital appointments for residents west of the Severn could take place in the Forest of Dean.
“That work is due to start on June 8 and, obviously, I’m aware that it will affect anyone coming across from the Forest district into work even,” she said.
“Has any consideration been made to increase capacity at the Forest hospital, where possible?”
Al Sheward, chief operating officer at Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said they have started to look at the daily traffic that comes from the Forest of Dean.
He said they were looking into the issue for both patients and staff.
“I’m aware that the ambulance service are also looking at it because I understand it is a single lane road and there are complications with that,” he said.
“We’ve only become aware of this relatively recently and have started to do some exploratory work to see what we can do with patients but also our staff as well.
“I understand it’s going to extend their travel time or double their travel time.”
Cllr Gooch asked when they would have that information.
Mr Sheward said they have a team looking at it and are hoping they should know more by the end of next week.
South Western Ambulance Trust has been approached for comment.
Works to the A40 include repairs to the concrete, new waterproofing and better drainage and will be completed in March next year.
It is expected to extend the life of the bridge and reduce the risk of unplanned closures for emergency maintenance work in the future.
Preparation works will begin on June 8, to install the site compound on the verge between the slip road from the A417 Over Causeway to the A40 westbound.
The sliproad will be closed for the duration of the works.
The main works are due to start on June 29.
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