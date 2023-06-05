WITH perfect weather and a range of exciting events across the length and breadth of the county, Monmouthshire was certainly the place to be over the bank holiday weekend.
Devauden Festival is getting the attention of the national media and people had travelled from far and wide to attend.
I was delighted to spend a bit of time there alongside local county councillor Rachel Buckler.
Hats off to the organisers for a fantastic family-friendly music extravaganza!
Abergavenny Steam, Veteran and Vintage Rally in Bailey Park, organised by the Rotary Club of Abergavenny, is another county favourite.
Rotary president Robert Parker was kind enough to discuss it with me. Last year’s rally raised £36,000 for a range of charities, including those supplying humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
This year the numbers certainly looked healthy.
Meanwhile over in Monmouth, the annual rowing regatta was in full flow with cheers echoing from the various teams taking part.
One common thing these events shared was that the organisers had given their time for free in order to support the community. I am sure we are very grateful to all of them.
* IT has been widely reported that the Welsh Government is considering proposals to ban meal deal offers.
I wrote to express my concerns about this policy idea, which I believe is a step too far, and received a response back from Lesley Griffiths, the deputy minister responsible for public health.
At first glance, it seems relatively good news as she very clearly states there are no plans to ban meal deals.
However, the devil is in the detail and when you look at the small print, she seems to be hinting that meal deals will only be accessible if they are “healthy”.
A typical meal deal might be a sandwich, a packet of crisps and a can of Coke. Yes, there are healthier options available such as fruit or mineral water.
But I am a firm believer that “everything in moderation” is the best approach to healthy and sustainable food habits.
At the end of the day, it is the individual’s choice and the Welsh Government should not be dictating what we can or cannot eat – or victimising people for picking a quick and cheap lunch option.
In fact, the Welsh Retail Consortium has warned these proposals could reduce choice and push up prices at a time when household finances are already under pressure during the cost of living challenge.
I have asked the deputy minister to clarify whether or not the Welsh Government’s approach to meal deal promotions will block people from choosing a sandwich, packet of crisps and fizzy drink. Watch this space.