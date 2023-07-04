There will then be two virtuoso concertos: Handel’s Organ Concerto op 4 no 2, and Vivaldi’s Oboe Concerto in D minor. Sadly, the organ concerto cannot be performed on the church’s recently rebuilt Walker organ of 1869, because it is tuned to the modern pitch which is about a semitone higher than the baroque, to which the Musical and Amicables tune, so Martin Perkins brings an electronic instrument, which, from the sound it makes, you wouldn’t know wasn’t from the 18th century.