A POPULAR viewpoint in the heart of he Forest has been given an upgrade to make it more accessible to visitors, just in time for the autumn colours to emerge.
New Fancy Viewpoint, on the Speech House Road near Parkend, has been closed to the public along with its car park since mid September while Forestry England engineers carried out improvement works.
This included the resurfacing of the spiral path leading up to the viewpoint to improve accessibility, as well as some structural improvements to the viewpoint itself.
Hundreds of people expressed their appreciation for the works in a post on Forestry England’s Facebook page last week.
One person commented: “I’m disabled and stuck in a wheelchair, this looks inviting for me. I can’t wait to give it a go.”
Another said: “Great job, thank you for allowing people to reach places they couldn’t do in order to experience the great natural beauty of our great forest”.
Forestry England said they chose to carry out the works at this time so as not to disturb resident adders, who bask in the sun at New Fancy during the summer and hibernate during the autumn and winter.
The site fully reopened for visitors last week.