Ross on Wye Golf Club has welcomed Nathan Wilson as its new head chef, who brings with him 35 years of experience in the catering industry.
With Nathan on board, the club has already organized an exciting new menu. In addition to that, Nathan will be operating a specials board based on the feedback received from members; make sure to try out the new menu.
While the club is currently advertising for a sous chef to work alongside Nathan, he has kindly agreed to operate throughout the week until an appointment has been made. The club is thrilled to have Nathan on board and is looking forward to the culinary delights he has in store for the members.
The new menu is sure to excite the taste buds of members. Nathan’s vast experience in the industry has made him a welcome addition to the team, and the club is excited to see how he will elevate the dining experience at the club. The club encourages everyone to try the new menu and provide feedback so that they can continuously improve the dining experience.
The club has also announced the start of the second phase of bunker renovations. The team has started work on the 2nd hole, with plans to also tackle the 14th bunkers within the next weeks; the club had originally planned to start phase two later this year.
The bunker renovation project has been a priority for the club as it seeks to enhance the playing experience for members.
With the first phase of the project already completed, the club has seen a significant improvement in the quality of its bunkers, and the second phase is expected to further enhance the course.