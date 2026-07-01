MORE than 130 Masons gathered l to mark the foundation of a new lodge for the Forest.
The new group will meet at Bell’s Hotel in Coleford but the foundation ceremony was held at Lydney Town Hall which had the capacity to hold the large number of people who wanted to attend what is an unusual occurrence.
The event was a rare opportunity to be present at the foundation of a new lodge.
The idea for the lodge came after the assistant head of the Gloucestershire Freemasons Peter Watkins, who lives in the Forest, visited the Five Valleys daytime lodge in Stroud.
He was so impressed at how successful that had been he wanted one for the Forest.
Other lodges in the district all meet in the evening.
Mr Watkins is the first Master of the new lodge and, as the event happened in the middle of the heatwave, he received a warm welcome in more ways than one.
The head of Gloucestershire Freemasons, Ian Davies, and his officers carried out the ceremony to establish the new lodge.
After a much needed water stop Peter Watkins was installed as the first Master. The ceremony was the culmination of years of planning and preparation.
Peter said: “As a proud Forester, I can honestly say I am overwhelmed by the success of the day.
“It was certainly a very warm occasion, but one that will remain unforgettable for all the right reasons – a day filled with friendship, laughter and a wonderful sense of togetherness.
“We already have strong lodges in the Forest meeting in Coleford, Lydney, Newent and Newnham.
“As Freemasonry has been going for over 300 years you have to recognise that the formula for friendship, personal development and support for the community has been massively successful.
“In Gloucestershire we’ve been very successful in bringing in new members recently.
“However, everything needs to progress and a daytime lodge gives the Forest a different option to our traditional evening meetings.
“It will appeal to new members and existing members of other lodges too.”
A spokesman added: “The hospitality and relaxed dinners which are synonymous with Freemasonry in the Forest of Dean meant that those who stayed for the meal were not disappointed.
“They enjoyed a superb, great value four course meal, free flowing wine and lots of good humour as the toasts got under way.
“The next lodges to be established in Gloucestershire will be a rural pursuits lodge and a golfing lodge.”
“If you are interested in joining, or just learning more about, Freemasonry please go to our glosmasons.org.uk website.”
The Heart of the Forest Lodge will meet on the fourth Thursday of September, November, January and April
There are currently a total of 83 lodges across Gloucestershire.
The Edenwall lodge also meets at Bell’s and the other lodges in the Forest are Vale of Castiard and Vasser-Smith in Lydney, Newent Daffodil and Royal Forest of Dean at Newnham.
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