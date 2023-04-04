Cherished local venue Walford Village Hall, is welcoming a new pilates class organised by Elaine Price, a recent arrival to the area.
The six-week course is set to begin on Friday, April 21, from 10.00am to 11.00am.
Elaine is passionate about bolstering the activities available at the village hall and encouraging more community involvement.
She has been working tirelessly to promote the event, aiming to engage more local residents and foster a sense of camaraderie.
This new course, which costs £48, is an excellent opportunity for the community to come together, learn something new, and support the village hall’s ongoing use.
Participants are required to book their spots in advance to secure a place in the six-week programme.
To register, interested individuals can contact Elaine Price directly by phone at 07779 797068 or via email at [email protected]
Pilates is a form of low-impact exercise that focuses on strengthening and stabilising muscles, particularly the core, while improving flexibility, posture, and balance. Developed by Joseph Pilates in the early 20th century, this mind-body exercise system combines elements of yoga, ballet, and calisthenics.
Pilates exercises are typically performed on a mat or using specialised equipment like the Reformer, Cadillac, or Wunda Chair. The practice involves precise, controlled movements that engage both the body and mind, and it’s suitable for individuals of all fitness levels, from beginners to elite athletes, as it can be easily adapted to each person’s capabilities.