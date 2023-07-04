TWO Newent parents who failed to send their 13 year-old child to school have been ordered to pay almost £2,000 in fines, costs and court surcharges.
The pair were charged that between September 7 and September 24 last year their child failed to attend the local secondary school regularly.
They did not attend Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court for the hearing and the case was found proved against both of them in their absence.
Each parent was fined £440 and ordered to pay £300 costs and a £176 victim services surcharge.
They were each given until July 24 to pay the total due of £946 each.
We are not allowed to name the parents to protect the identity of the child.