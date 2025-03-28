NHS Gloucestershire announced its information bus will be heading to Cinderford on Monday, March 31.
From 10am to 3pm, residents can head to Cinderford’s Tesco car park and speak to the team about digi-hubs.
At a Digi-Hub, residents can get hands-on help and tech support with registering for the NHS app for the first time, getting proxy access to the app for a relative or carer, quick and easy access to test results or hospital referrals on your smartphone or tablet, and help with how to view and order repeat prescriptions.
Digi-hubs have previously been held in the county, including Blakeney Surgery and Wilson Health Centre, and they are there to help residents familiarise themselves with the digital technology.