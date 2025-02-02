A FOOD van business in Chepstow, which also has a van in Coleford has reopened, following a devastating fire on January 7, 2025.
The grand reopening of “Only Foods and Sauces” was held in Bulwark Industrial Estate, Chepstow at around 10am on Sunday, February 2.
There were many customers waiting in a queue, with onlookers and food bloggers also in attendance including online sensation “Spud Man” - Ben Newman, a jacket potato seller from Tamworth, who has an online following of millions.
Only Foods and Sauces owners Kyle Gettings and Kelly Gettings acquired their new van from the Spud Man last month. Following the van being declared officially reopened for business, all three along with other staff were hard at work to serve hungry fans.
While the launch didn’t quite go to plan following a few minor mishaps, overall it was deemed a success, and showed the strength of the owners who were determined to rebuild from the shocking fire in January.
People from all around - some as far as six hours away - made the journey to Chepstow to revel in the celebrations. Those in the queue were kept entertained with music, which played upbeat tracks on a warm and sunny, Chepstow morning. Upon the van’s official opening, the familiar theme from “Only Fools and Horses” was played.
The business kept its customers updated live with everything going on using its popular TikTok channel, which garnered over a million likes. Supporters from across the UK commented with kind words.
One supporter said: “All the best for reopening and well done to the Spud Man for helping out and supplying the van.”
The business sells a variety of food and drinks from breakfasts to burgers. You can find the van at Bulwark Industrial Estate and keep updated with the business’s progress via its social media platforms.