With no NHS he had to charge for his services but there are many stories of how he treated patients for free because they had no money and how he contributed to local charities – details of which only emerged after he died. The health of local people was badly affected by the inadequate state of housing and the consequences of working in the local coal mines. As well as infectious diseases, industrial injuries and other poor health conditions that Dr Bangara dealt with he sought to treat soldiers returning from the war with injuries and mental health problems such as ‘shell shock’.