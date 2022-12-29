Longhope Church became a theatre for a day for two performances by a professional company.
The Friends of Longhope Church invited the award-winning Oddsocks Theatre Company to perform the panto Snow White.
They had a large audience for the performances at All Saints Church.
Tina Coull of the Friends group “The church was packed with families of all ages, watching a very hilarious, traditional and very entertaining modern twist production of the much loved fairy tale Snow White.
The show was packed with adventure, fun and so much laughter.
“Seeing 240 people through the church doors it was so good to be able to offer affordable entertainment on the doorsteps of many.
“It isn’t all about raising money all the time, seeing people having fun is the best feeling ever.
The money raised by holding a raffle and tombola will all go towards the bell tower fund.
The church needs to raise £165,000 to complete essential strengthening works on the tower.
Mrs Coull said: “We have raised £132,000,its been a very successful year, so a big final push for the remaining funds will start again this year.
“I would like to thank everyone who has supported the Friends of Longhope
Church during 2022.
“It’s been a busy year but the support has been outstanding.”
The church tower will have to be strengthened if the bells are to be rung again.
It is several years since the sound of the bells at All Saints was heard.
Some 60 metres (320ft) of metal anchor rod has to be inserted into the 800-year-old structure.
An anchor is a stainless steel rod which is installed by drilling a large diameter hole in the centre of the tower wall, from one side to the other, inserting the rod, and then filling the hole with grout under high pressure.
Once the grout is set it bonds the stone to the rod,strengthening the wall.
Supporters were asked to “adopt an anchor” with the aim of raising £18,000, the equivalent of £300 per metre of rod
Among the other repairs that need to carried out are rebuilding small turret called pinnacles and the heavy stone louvre windows, replacement of cracked quoins or cornerstones and several other badly weathered stones and replacement of large areas of cement mortar with lime.