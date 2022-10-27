PCC Chris Nelson offers £5k crime prevention grants to communities
POLICE and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Chris Nelson is offering communities up to £5,000 to fund projects that aim to stop crime before it happens.
The PCC is relaunching The Commissioner’s Fund in November to support community and voluntary organisations to “break the cycle” of crime in their areas.
Tthe fund has supported hundreds of organisations and projects to deliver crime prevention schemes since it was created in 2012.
The latest round of grants, which will be offered from April 2023, will focus on preventing vulnerable people from falling into criminality.
Mr Nelson explained: “The Commissioner’s Fund has built-up an excellent reputation for helping local organisations break the cycle of crime.
“This year, I want it to focus on projects that deliver early intervention, prevention and diversionary activities to get the message across that crime is never the answer to a problem.
“I firmly believe in better connected communities, and by utilising our collective assets, we can work together to make life better”.
In order to be considered for the fund, projects must take place in Gloucestershire, be linked to one or more of the PCC’s Police and Crime Prevention Plan priorities and support crime reduction and community safety work.
Full criteria will become available on the OPCC website when the fund goes live on November 7.
The fund will not include grants for physical safety measures such as CCTV and lighting.
The OPCC says a good example of the organisations encouraged to apply is Stroud-based youth charity The Door, which helps support young people who may be vulnerable to criminal influences.
Alana Dix, Commissioning Officer for the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner said: “We have a long history with The Door and organisations like it, which are there primarily to help young people.
“That is still the case, but with the PCC’s focus on projects around early intervention, prevention and diversionary activities, we are hoping to receive grant applications from projects relating to all age groups”.
The deadline for applications is 5pm on December 12.
Groups are asked to make their interest known by emailing their contact details to [email protected]police.uk.
The fund is open to a range of organisations, from schools and registered charities to social community interest companies and town and parish councils.
Those that involve the wider community and have the support of local councillors will increase their chance of an award. For more information, email [email protected]
