1957 Cantiloupe Rd Ross, Michael Jones, about to put Mr Porter’s MG into T.C.Longfords workshop. At this time the biggest garage in Ross, with 23 mechanics. Behind the petrol pumps, the tractor department.
Pic of the week: Mr Porter's MG on Cantilupe Road 1957
Wednesday 11th January 2023 12:57 pm
