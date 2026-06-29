Forest of Dean motorists and pedestrians are being warned to prepare for a wave of travel disruptions this July, as Gloucestershire County Council announces a series of temporary road and footpath closures across the district.
Essential Infrastructure Works
A major month-long disruption will hit Cinderford town, where Trinity Way is set to close from outside No. 17a to No. 34. The 35-metre stretch will be shut from July 6 until July 31 to allow Severn Trent Water to complete essential works.
Meanwhile, utility upgrades by the National Grid will block the 480-metre stretch of road from the junction at Ferns to New Road in Littledean. This closure runs from 8am on July 8 until 6pm on July 15. Littledean will see further disruption later in the month when an overnight closure hits the A4151 Church Street near the Little Dean Jail Museum for manhole works between 7pm on July 22 and6am on July 23.
Severn Trent Water will also prompt a closure in English Bicknor along the C26 road from July 21 to July 22, alongside a substantial 1.6-kilometre closure on the C8 Church Road in Aylburton from July 21 to July 23.
Safety Restrictions and Footpath Delays
Commuters in Westbury-on-Severn should brace for a 775-metre closure on the C47 Ley Lane between Leycourt Farm and Green Farm for level crossing maintenance. This closure, running July 7–8, will strictly prohibit both pedestrian and emergency access due to safety concerns.
Ditching works will prompt closures on Mitcheldean’s C33 Bradley Court Road from July 20 to July 31, and a single-day closure on Ampney Lane in Westbury-on-Severn on July 20, where stopping and loading will be entirely banned. Additionally, Underhill in Hewelsfield and Brockweir will close during daytime hours on July 20 for pole renewal works.
Finally, walkers face prolonged delays as the Secretary of State for Transport has extended the closure of Public Footpaths RWD 59 and FLY 96 (connecting West Dean and Lydney). Originally due to reopen in August, ongoing piling works mean the paths will now remain shut until February 1, 2027, with no pedestrian access permitted.
Alternative routes for all closures will be signed on-site. Full details of all closures and diversions are available in the public notice section of The Forester or by visiting the public notice portal at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/
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