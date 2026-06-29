Meanwhile, utility upgrades by the National Grid will block the 480-metre stretch of road from the junction at Ferns to New Road in Littledean. This closure runs from 8am on July 8 until 6pm on July 15. Littledean will see further disruption later in the month when an overnight closure hits the A4151 Church Street near the Little Dean Jail Museum for manhole works between 7pm on July 22 and6am on July 23.