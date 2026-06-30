The Forest of Dean District Council has formally published its latest batch of planning applications, sparking interest across several local communities. As detailed in a recently published public notice the proposals range from minor heritage restorations to major residential developments.
Among the standout listings is a major development application for Land at Gloucester Road in Corse, seeking reserved matters approval for 50 dwellings, including 40 per cent affordable housing. This particular project faces scrutiny as it reportedly does not fully accord with the area's current development plan and could affect a local public right of way.
Other applications include listed building consents in Staunton and Dymock, alongside conservation area works in Ruardean and Longhope.
Full details of all applications can be found by visiting https://publicnoticeportal.uk/. Residents wishing to view the plans or lodge formal representations have until July 22 to submit their comments to the council offices in Coleford or via the council's online planning portal.
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