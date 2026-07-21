Motorists across the Forest of Dean are being warned to prepare for months of disruption as Gloucestershire County Council announces an extensive programme of road closures and highway improvement works affecting towns and villages throughout the district.
The works, scheduled to begin in late July and continue into next year, include emergency utility repairs, resurfacing, carriageway patching and dressing, telecommunications upgrades and electrical installations. While many closures will last only a day or two, a large-scale rolling programme will affect dozens of roads across the district until March 2027.
Among the earliest closures are Sneyd Wood Road and Belle Vue Road in Cinderford, where manhole works will take place, along with Chapel Hill in Aylburton and Margery Lane in St Briavels for Severn Trent Water improvements. Openreach works will also require the temporary closure of Bents Lane, Drybrook, while Heywood Road in Cinderford will shut for carriageway repairs in August. Cyclists will also face disruption when part of the Church Road cycleway in Lydney closes for electrical cable installation.
The most significant impact will come from two major rolling programmes covering a wide network of roads across the Forest of Dean. Carriageway patching works, beginning in late August, will affect routes in Coleford, West Dean, St Briavels, Woolaston, Newland, Staunton and other communities. A separate programme of carriageway dressing starts in early August and includes roads in Lydney, Bream, Sedbury, Tutshill, Newent, Coleford, Lydbrook and Ruspidge.
In total, more than 100 roads will be affected during the improvement programme, with closures introduced only when work is taking place. Advance warning signs will be erected before each closure, and signed diversion routes will be provided where necessary.
Gloucestershire County Council says pedestrian access to homes and businesses will be maintained wherever possible, while emergency vehicles will continue to have access throughout the works.
Residents and motorists are encouraged to check travel plans before setting out, particularly during the summer months when several projects will run simultaneously. The council says the improvements are designed to maintain and enhance the condition of the county's road network, although some disruption is unavoidable while the essential work is carried out.
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