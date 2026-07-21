Among the earliest closures are Sneyd Wood Road and Belle Vue Road in Cinderford, where manhole works will take place, along with Chapel Hill in Aylburton and Margery Lane in St Briavels for Severn Trent Water improvements. Openreach works will also require the temporary closure of Bents Lane, Drybrook, while Heywood Road in Cinderford will shut for carriageway repairs in August. Cyclists will also face disruption when part of the Church Road cycleway in Lydney closes for electrical cable installation.