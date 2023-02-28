A River Wye business which hires canoes and runs river trips on the Wye, is currently under investigation for building a concrete strip on a field by the river without planning permission.
The new concrete strip at Wydean Canoe Centre has raised concerns among Herefordshire Council officials, who suspect that it may be in violation of planning regulations.
Yesterday, a planning enforcement officer from the council visited the canoe centre, located in Symonds Yat, to investigate the matter.
According to a council spokesperson, the site is currently under investigation, but no notices have been served yet. The work, which is visible from nearby roads, appears to have involved bringing in soil to cover the sub-base around the concrete strip.
The location of the site is significant, as Symonds Yat is situated within the Wye Valley area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB), where more stringent planning restrictions apply.
The investigation is ongoing, and the canoe centre has declined to comment on the matter. The company, which offers canoe rentals and guided trips along the Wye, has been a popular attraction for tourists and locals alike.
However, the unauthorised construction of the concrete strip has raised concerns about its impact on the natural beauty of the area. The outcome of the investigation could have significant implications for Wyedean Canoe Centre and its operations.