COLEFORD welcomed a group of 19 visitors from its French twin, Saint Hilaire de Riez, as the two towns celebrate 10 years of friendship.
The occasion was to celebrate 10 years since the first formal exchange between the towns which took place in February 2016, some six months ahead of the formal signing of the twinning agreement in Saint Hilaire de Riez on the April 5 2016.
Among the 19 visitors was M. Jean-Marc Dubois, the Deputy Mayor for Culture of the coastal town in the Vendee region of western France.
Mayor of Coleford and Chair of Coleford Twinning Association, Cllr Nick Penny said: "Coleford's twinning remains vibrant and fresh with new members and activities being introduced each year.
“We have formed links between our schools, have built strong sporting connections with athletics, rugby, golf, petanque and cycling, exchanged musicians for our town's main music festivals with choirs and bands performing in each others towns.
“Most of all we have formed strong friendships across the water.
“From a local economy perspective the twinning has been good for local hospitality businesses, coach operators, and our wider tourism economy, with an estimated four -old return on investment made by Coleford Town Council each year".
During the visit, members of both towns were able to spend time hearing about the tradition and practices of the Verderers Court from Verderer Sue Middleton, undertake a visit (and tasting) at Weston's Cider in Much Marcle, attend the annual commemoration of the 1643 Battle of Coleford, as well as enjoying a traditional French meal, prepared by chefs from Saint Hilaire de Riez in a kitchen and menu takeover at the Speech House Hotel.
Anyone interested in joining the Coleford Twinning Association, or finding out more about Coleford's friendship with Saint Hilaire de Riez should visit www.colefordtwinning.org
