During the visit, members of both towns were able to spend time hearing about the tradition and practices of the Verderers Court from Verderer Sue Middleton, undertake a visit (and tasting) at Weston's Cider in Much Marcle, attend the annual commemoration of the 1643 Battle of Coleford, as well as enjoying a traditional French meal, prepared by chefs from Saint Hilaire de Riez in a kitchen and menu takeover at the Speech House Hotel.