In a high-stakes session dedicated to holding West Mercia Police accountable, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion is set to face Chief Constable Pippa Mills for an extensive review on Monday, 5 June. This gripping encounter will scrutinise the force's ability to deliver for the public, putting an emphasis on improvements for victims and crime response times.
Chief Constable Mills will be in the hot seat, tasked with addressing tough queries from PCC Campion regarding the force's ongoing efforts to bolster outcomes for victims. This pivotal occasion serves as yet another juncture for PCC Campion to provide backing and provoke challenges, ensuring that the public reaps the benefits of his investments in law enforcement.
In addition, the session will present an update from Chief Constable Mills, detailing the force's strides towards meeting the National Priorities for Policing as stipulated by the Home Office. These priorities zero in on making significant strides to reduce community-impacting crimes, which include murder, serious violence, neighbourhood crime and drugs supply tied to county lines.
Following these intense discussions, the meeting will conclude with PCC Campion seeking reassurances on the force's progress in light of the concerns raised in the 2021/22 PEEL report. This report raised red flags about West Mercia Police's approach to crime investigations, supervision and victim updates, outlining sixteen distinct 'areas for improvement'.
PCC John Campion: “As your voice in policing, I am focused on ensuring your police force is delivering on the issues that matter to you.
“This latest formal meeting will be another opportunity to support and challenge the Chief Constable to ensure the necessary improvements are being made to put victims and survivors first and build a more secure West Mercia, as set out in my Safer West Mercia Plan.”