POLICE have made an appeal for information after two dogs attacked a sheep on Friday, August 30, in Lea, four miles from Ross.
Ross-on-Wye police community support officer Kirsten Kysow posted: "Sadly we have to report an incident whereby two dogs have entered a field near Warren Lane, Lea, and attacked a ewe at approximately 6.45pm...
"One of the dogs is described as ginger coloured, medium size and long legged. The dogs were seen headed towards Lea but no owner present.
"If anyone has any information, please contact Ross-on-Wye Safer Neighbourhood Team at https://neighbourhoodmatters.co.uk/Alerts/A/193203/Sheep-worrying or email [email protected] quoting reference 426 of the 30th of August."