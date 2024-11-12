There are serious concerns that the suspension of two of Gloucestershire police’s most senior posts is being played out in the “court of public opinion”.
Police and Crime Commissioner Chris Nelson took the decision to suspend Gloucestershire Constabulary’s chief constable Rod Hansen and his chief of staff Gary Thompson while an investigation into alleged gross misconduct is undertaken.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation centres on the handling, by both individuals, of an allegation of computer misuse and a potential data breach by another member of staff.
Their suspension does not necessarily mean any disciplinary action will follow. The issue was debated at the most recent police and crime panel meeting at Shire Hall when Cllr Joe Harris raised concerns at the November 1 meeting about the issue being played out in public.
“You talk about this being a neutral act,” Cllr Harris said. “But let’s be honest, this is playing out in the court of public opinion and the press.
“I’m sorry, this is far from a neutral act. Commissioner, you’ve talked this morning about the chief constable’s credentials, you’ve got a good relationship, you mention the policing model…
“And then you’ve intimidated you’ve still decided to suspend him which to me sounds like there is a serious accusation here.
“You talked about a neutral act and then again reading the IOPC and being shocked.”
Mr Nelson said the public wanted higher trust in policing and that since becoming PCC he has wanted the Constabulary to “get its house in order”.
And the number of suspensions at the force has “oscillated quite a lot as the force has been getting to grips with that”.
“What the IOPC is investigating is an alleged breach of professional standards by the chief constable.
“If proved, and this is going to take many months to work out what’s going on, might lead to gross misconduct which could warrant dismissal. It’s a very serious situation.
“Yes, it’s a neutral act. Yes, innocent until proven otherwise. I do take your point, the reputational impact but that is something that has been forced upon me by the consequence of the situation I face,” he said.
Mr Nelson told the committee he believes he has done the right thing. He said the matter was something being discussed in the media and it was “something very difficult to avoid”.
Cllr Harris asked if Mr Nelson’s action had improved or damaged public confidence in policing.
Mr Nelson said the public are demanding higher standards of behaviour, honesty and integrity.
“On trying to get there you have to address problems. So you’re numbers of suspensions go up.
“And the initial impact on the public is your trust and confidence might go down. But the intention is to improve it over time.
“It’s a bit like any crime or issue the police focuses on. No matter what it is, anti-social behaviour, house burglaries or whatever.
“Whenever we through resources or attention at a problem things will look like they are getting worse as you deal with the problem.
“Then over time you will see the figures drop. And trust and confidence will improve.”
“I’m about improving trust and confidence in the police. Doing the right thing rather than making a political point like you are.”
Cllr Harris said he was not making a political point but scrutinising the PCC in their role as police and crime panel members.
“I’m asking you a simple question. Have your actions instilled confidence in the police?”
Mr Nelson said there is not information at this time to answer that question.
“The fairest question would be to ask it in six months’ time. Hopefully when this whole situation is resolved.”