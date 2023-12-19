POLICE in Gloucestershire hope a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) introduced in Cinderford shows residents they are serious about tackling anti-social behaviour.
One of four PSPOs now in place in the county, the Cinderford order follows concerns from residents about anti-social behaviour (ASB) which has plagued the town for years.
Police say PSPOs are intended to prevent particular nuisances or problems from occurring or recurring which impact the local community, ensuring that public spaces “can be enjoyed” without ASB.
Earlier this year, local councils signed-up to a multi-agency approach to tackling ASB called ‘Solace’, which brings together a team of dedicated police officers, PCSOs and council officers who work in partnership with communities to highlight and tackle incidents of ASB as well as repeat incidents.
Its collaborative approach has been championed by Gloucestershire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Chris Nelson.
He said: “Research done nationally shows that more than half of people (56%) believe that more needs to be done to tackle ASB. It’s something people raise with me all the time.
“‘Solace’ shows we are serious about tackling ASB in Gloucestershire, which I hope is also evident from the public space protection orders that have been introduced in Gloucester, Stroud and the Forest of Dean”.