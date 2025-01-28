FOREST of Dean police invited residents to visit the Neighbourhood Engagement Vehicle to ask advice or address concerns to officers.
The vehicle will be at Yorkley Community Centre , January 29, from 10am to 12pm, and Coleford Town Centre, at the Clock Tower, from 1pm to 3pm.
Taking to social media, a Forest Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesperson said: “Come along to speak to officers about any concerns or issues that are affecting your area. You can also get advice on crime prevention and keeping your property secure.”
Matt Bishop MP said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to speak with local officers about any concerns or issues you may have. You can also get helpful advice on crime prevention and how to keep your property safe.”