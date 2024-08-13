Ms Gwynn said: “I got out of bed, and opened the bedroom door and headed downstairs with my dogs following me. As I got towards the bottom I saw the outline of somebody dressed all in black. I initially thought it was a man, until a woman starting screaming at me. I recognised the voice straight away as my neighbour. I noticed she had a knife in her hand and almost immediately Ms Mammatt began plunging the knife into my leg whilst continuing to scream at me. She accused me of trying to cause her family harm.