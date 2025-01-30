POLICE have urged residents to ensure security of their quad bikes and other machines, following a series of thefts in Gloucestershire.
The Rural Crime Team identified a small series of quad bike thefts in the last few days, and provided tips for owners of quad bikes, Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV), and high value vehicles.
A spokesperson said: “Please check your quad, UTV and other machines are safe and secure. Ensure barns are locked and your property is as secure as it can be. If you have CCTV, please ensure it is working, and your machines covered by it if possible. Security lighting will always be beneficial too.
“Vehicle trackers can make a big difference in our opportunities to recover stolen vehicles and potentially identify suspects. One quad was successfully recovered this week from another force area thanks to a tracking device.”
The tracking device refers to a partnership scheme run by police, with Vin Chip and Ax Track respectively. The devices are hidden trackers concealed in your quad or UTV, and a microchip which uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology, that can hugely aid recovery of stolen quads and vehicles.
However, police are yet to identify a suspect for the offences, and appealed to residents to send reports, if they spot a theft of their quad bike or UTV, and have not yet taken action.
Police said: “Sometimes it's the reports we haven't yet received that contain the missing piece of the puzzle.”
Reports can be issued by calling 101, or by using the online reporting system on the Gloucestershire Constabulary website, and asking for it to be brought to the attention of the Rural Crime Team.