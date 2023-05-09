Local elections on May 4 have seen the Conservatives clinching the most seats in Herefordshire Council, overcoming significant competition and high voter turnout in some areas.
Herefordshire Council
Totalling 21 council seats they’ll have to work wth other parties to form a working administration; they hold sway over the Liberal Democrats with 12 seats, Greens with 9, Independents with 8, It’s our County with 2, and Labour with a single seat.
The much-anticipated Ross East county council ward saw Ed O’Driscoll from the Liberal Democrats triumph with 417 votes, outperforming Milly Boylan, an Independent candidate who secured 258 votes, and Becky Walsh of the Conservatives with 293 votes. Victories for the Liberal Democrats were also seen in Ross North and West Wards, where Chris Bartrum and Louis Stark respectively came out on top.
In the Old Gore Ward, Conservative representative Barry Alan Durkin emerged victorious with 524 votes, outdoing Independent Gemma Nicola Davies and Liberal Democrat Linden Delves. The Penyard and Llangarron Wards also favoured the Conservatives, with Harry Bramer and Elissa Jane Swinglehurst respectively seizing the win.
Kerne Bridge Ward saw a Conservative triumph with candidate Simeon Wood Cole gaining 442 votes despite three formidable competitors.
Ross Town Council results
In the Parish Ward elections, a variety of successes was noted in Ross-on-Wye North Parish Ward for Liberal Democrats Chris Bartrum, Dan Ciolte, and John Winder, as well as Independents Shelley Ann Foreman and Daniel William Edward Lister. The Ross-on-Wye West Parish Ward also showcased a blend of victories for Liberal Democrats Linden Delves, Sarah Caroline Freer, Louis Stark, Julian Francis Utting, Independent Rob Treeman Taylor, and Katie Lousie Fowler.
Five contenders, including Milly Boylan, Corina Lodea, Ed O’Driscoll, Bev Pope, and Michelle Setchfield, saw uncontested victories in Ross-on-Wye East ward.
Voter turn-out
Turn-out In the county council wards: Ross West 36.6 per cent, Ross East 33.8 per cent, and Ross North 30.6 per cent.
Turmoil surrounding the local development plan likely spurred the impressive 51 per cent turnout in Walford parish ward, with Goodrich and Lugwardine also recording high engagement rates of 45.1 per cent and 43.2 cent respectively.
Close races
In the most nail-biting finishes, Robert Arnold Highfield of the Conservatives just managed to secure a victory in Castle Ward by a single vote, while Rob Owens of the Liberal Democrats also narrowly prevailed in Bobblestock Ward by a slim margin of three votes. These dramatic outcomes underscore the pivotal role each vote plays.