The Department for Transport has committed to investing around £3 billion in active travel by 2025, despite facing budget reductions due to global financial pressures.
This commitment is in line with the government’s vision that by 2030, half of all journeys in towns and cities will be made by walking or cycling.
The announcement came in response to a question from Cat Smith, Labour MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, who asked the Secretary of State for Transport about the reasons for reducing the active travel budget. Jesse Norman, Minister of State for the Department for Transport, highlighted that the government has done more than any other to promote walking and cycling.
Mr Norman explained that the budget reductions were due to the impact of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine and the ongoing supply chain disruption caused by the global economy’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite these challenges, the government remains committed to its objectives outlined in the second statutory Cycling and Walking Investment Strategy.
The £3 billion investment in active travel is expected to provide a significant boost to the nation’s health and well-being, as well as help reduce pollution and traffic congestion in towns and cities across the UK.