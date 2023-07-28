PROUD dog owners had a chance to show off their four-legged friends while raising money for charity at a Forest attraction last week.
The giant ‘maize mazes’ reopened for the summer on the weekend and are welcoming visitors daily until early September.
The organisers gave “many thanks” to Judge Heather Chapman for picking out the ‘Best in Show’ Oakley, a Schnauzer shown by owner Tom Bean, from an entry of 45 dogs.
Representatives of Pets as Therapy were in attendance, as the show saw £350 raised in total.
The charity works to ensure everyone in the UK can have the companionship of a pet, whatever their circumstances.
It has over 4,000 volunteers who provide a visiting service in hospitals, hospices, residential nursing homes, day care centres, mainstream and special needs schools, prisons and other establishments.