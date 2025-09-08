Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent have finished laying out the saleroom for their forthcoming sale on September 25-26. The sale is going to be a big one with over fourteen hundred lots and it will take quite some time and effort to set everything up so that it looks beautiful, all ready for viewing and the auction. A team of staff spend three long days moving all the furniture, hanging the pictures and then once that is done they can relax a little and layout all the ceramics, glass, silver, jewellery and collectables.