500-year-old cottage has gorgeous gardens and fireplaces
This historic cottage is more than 500 years old and used to be two houses - and is now for sale.
Rosetree Cottage, in Newnham, dates back to the 15th century, originally housing two separate families.
Over the years, the cottage has been converted into a single home, retaining many of its period features - including feature fireplaces and exposed timber beams.
On the ground floor, the cottage is entered through an entrance porch with tiled floors, leading to the traditional-style kitchen, with a feature open fireplace and AGA range cooker.
The living room also includes a feature fireplace and exposed timber joists, while the lounge and diner offers access out to the rear garden.
Rounding out the ground floor are a utility room, a pantry and a WC.
Upstairs, the first floor landing has an original exposed roof truss and apex ceilings, and leads to three bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom and two with original feature fireplaces, as well as a family bathroom with its own fireplace.
The gardens are a prominent feature of the property, including a bamboo forest, a greenhouse, a patio area and a selection of mature trees, shrubs and bushes.
Rosetree has been brought to market by Hills Property Consultants for a price of £480,000.
The agent said: “The property is definitely one of a kind in Newnham, due to having the luxury of off-road car parking, being detached and its large rear gardens.”
