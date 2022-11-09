Look inside the 500-year-old home for sale that used to be a court house
This house for sale was once the courthouse for Longhope - and it is 500 years old.
Court Leet, in Longhope, dates back to the 1600s and is Grade II listed, with period features including wooden latch doors, fireplaces and timber beams.
The property, opposite All Saints’ Church, is unique both in location and history.
On the ground floor, the house is entered through the hallway, leading to a dining room which is currently used as a music room and features exposed beams, a stone fireplace and triple aspect windows.
On the other side of the hall is the main living room, featuring an inglenook fireplace with a bread oven, while elsewhere on the ground floor is a kitchen/diner and a utility room with a pantry and a WC.
Upstairs, the first floor provides three bedrooms, a large landing that could double up as a study area with views across open countryside, and a four-piece bathroom suite, while the top floor has an additional bedroom, bathroom and a multi-purpose room.
There is also a garden to the outside, which is tiered and features flower beds, a patio, lawn areas, a well and a water pump, fruit trees.
Two outbuildings provide storage space, while a gravel drive and a detached garage allow room for parking.
The property is being marketed by Move Estate Agents and is listed for £650,000.
Simon Thompson of Move commented: “Dating back to 1600s, Court Leet is a Grade II listed detached five bedroom home originally being the court house, occupying a fabulous setting with views towards Longhope’s Norman Church and a picture perfect backdrop of the surrounding countryside.
“Beautifully arranged over three floors and steeped in history, the spacious and versatile living accommodation oozes a wealth of character throughout to include oak flooring, inglenook fireplace, striking oak and stone staircase, original doors and beams.”
