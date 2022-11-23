What can £100k get you? Five of the Forest’s cheapest properties for sale
Looking to get onto the property ladder for as little expense as possible?
On the market right now is a selection of homes in the Forest of Dean that cost less than £100,000.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest properties for sale below.
Gloucester Road, Coleford - £49,000
This ground floor flat is offered through auction, and is described as requiring “some attention”.
On the outskirts of Coleford town centre, the flat is made up of a kitchen, a lounge, two bedrooms and a shower room.
There is also a communal garden for the residents of the building, and there is an attractive archway leading to the property from the street.
Blakeney Hill Road, Blakeney - £60,000
This timber cabin on Blakeney Hill is approached via a public footpath and is described by the agent as a “rural hideaway”.
Over the years, the cabin has had various uses and is currently named “The Studio”, with the potential to be used as a holiday retreat.
The versatile cabin can be transformed by the next owner subject to the necessary consents.
Nailboot House, Mitcheldean - £75,000
This detached house overlooking the church grounds is “in need of updating” and will be sold via online auction.
The property was previously the village shop until 2003, when it was granted change of use permission to become a residential building.
Inside, there is a front room which was once the shop front, a locker and storage room, a kitchen, and four bedrooms.
The Stenders, Mitcheldean - £89,999
This top floor flat in Mitcheldean is just off the village centre and benefits from communal gardens and a garage.
The flat is made up of a lounge, a fitted kitchen, a shower room and two bedrooms, in a building made up of six properties.
The property is offered to cash buyers only and is of “non-traditional standard” according to the estate agents.
Fairways Avenue, Coleford - £90,000
This ground floor apartment is within walking distance of Coleford town, and is called an “ideal” buy to let property.
The apartment is made up of an open plan living room and kitchen, one bedroom and a bathroom.
It also benefits from a communal reception with mailboxes and electric meter cupboards, and a shared garden area.
