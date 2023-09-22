Arthur Smith, a well-known resident of Purland, is turning 90, and the community is invited to celebrate with him. A tea party is scheduled for Friday, 20th October, from 2 to 3:30pm at The Larruperz Centre in Ross. Despite Arthur’s struggles with Alzheimer’s and dementia, his cheeky smile and humour remain as vibrant as ever.
Sarah O’Neill, who has cared for Arthur for five years with the help of Ashfield Care, is organising the event. “I met Arthur when I took over the running of The Friday Lunch Club, and we have not looked back since,” Sarah said. According to her, Arthur has no living family to their knowledge, and he has been adopted as a member of her family.
Arthur’s party is open to anyone who knows him. “You will receive a warm welcome from myself and Arthur, and we have a wonderful tea party planned to celebrate his 90 years!” Sarah added. Attendees are encouraged to share a cup of tea and a piece of birthday cake with Arthur, helping him relive some of the memories he has sadly forgotten.
For those planning to attend, please RSVP to Sarah on 07814 624417 for catering purposes. “Arthur would love to see you, and hopefully you can help him relive some of the memories he has sadly forgotten,” Sarah mentioned. It’s an opportunity for the community to show support for one of their own, celebrating a life well-lived.