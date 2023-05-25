THE 3 Shires Stages is set to make a comeback after a two-year sabbatical next September with a starting point close to Ross-on-Wye, reports PAUL WILLETTS.
The rally – which takes place across the lanes of south-east Herefordshire, north east Gloucestershire and south west Worcestershire – will again be supported by Hills Ford, a dealership with branches in Kidderminster and Malvern.
The event will introduce a new starting location in the scenic village of Much Marcle between Ross and Ledbury, with a traditional ceremonial start taking place in the latter from 4pm on Saturday afternoon, September 16.
The Sunday, September 17, rally route will span 60 competitive miles, comprising three loops of four special stages that traverse the lanes of the three counties.
Hills Ford, known for its significant motorsport heritage, has been an enthusiastic sponsor of the event since its start, and it is expected that Tim, Richard and William Hill will all compete.
Richard and Tim started Hills after many years at Brooklyn Ford which was run by their late father Mike, who was inspirational in getting them involved in rallying.
It was Mike Hill and Brooklyn who helped launch the career of the twice British champion, the late Russell Brookes, who went on to drive for Ford, Talbot, Vauxhall and Opel in an illustrious career, plus the likes of Gwyndaf Evans and Phil Collins who also drove the Brooklyn Sierra Cosworth.
The Cheltenham Motor Club is organising this year’s rally with assistance from local motor clubs. And Keith Richings, will serve as the Clerk of the Course for the event, supported by Dan Lister, Pete Henness, and Kevin Smith.
Keith emphasises the importance of teamwork in making it a success and seeks to engage with the supportive community.
“This event is about teamwork from our end, and would not be possible without the enthusiastic support of the local community and authorities and our sponsors like Hills Ford, but it’s about every single person who contributes to the event that will make it successful,” he said.
The event is looking for marshals and to get involved go to www.cheltmc.com or to check out the event sponsors Hills Ford see www.hillsford.co.uk