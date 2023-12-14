Keith and Hakam are working to bring to life the story of Robert Forester Mushet and his family, who in the 19th century pioneered production of inexpensive but high quality steel. Already ‘The Iron Rose’ has 2 episodes ordered by Lionsgate, 5 seasons planned, and BAFTA winning film and TV editor Nick Arthurs on board, who has previously worked on major Netflix shows such as ‘The Witcher’ - the potential here is huge.