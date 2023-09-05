THere were more races than ever at the annual Blakeney Duck Race at the end of August.
There were some 30 tests for the plastic racers on Blakeney Straights culminating in the Duck National.
Glyn Bullock, one of the organising team, said: “It’s been a really good day despite the weather.
“We usually have about 18 races but this year we’ve had 30.”
Some 700 small plastic ducks competing in the National were lowered into the stream that runs alongside the village recreation ground.
The winner belonged to Ethan Brown who was presented with his £100 prize by commentator Dave Brice.
The first race took place in 1987 and this year’s was thought to have been the 30th running.
As well as the races there was also a fete on the recreation ground and the entertainment continued into the evening with music at Blakeney British Legion.