The event organisers extend their warm thanks to the Drummond Family for generously offering their land as the event’s starting point, Tim and Emma Roberts at Old Hall, and Helen and Linda Wallis at Treworgan for the delightful refreshment stops. Additional appreciation was expressed to Hanks Meat and Game for their donation of meat, the Chinn family for donating produce, John and Louisa Stout of Lodge Farm for the rolls, and Oh my Goat for contributing a share of their profits from the day. The safety shack provided high-vis jackets, and numerous other businesses and individuals donated raffle prizes. Without the participants, spectators, and especially the marshals and helpers, the day would not have been possible.