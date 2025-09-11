A CALL by a Forest county councillor for assurances that planning law is being followed in relation to migrant accommodation sparked accusations of “racism”.
Cllr Mark Howard, the Reform member for Lydney, and Conservative Tom Bradley (Campden Vale) put a motion to the full meeting of Gloucestershire County Council last week.
It called on the authority to write to the county’s six district councils – which are responsible for planning – to ensure that the law is being followed.
But the motion was slammed as “political theatre” that was not really about planning by Cllr Lisa Spivey, the leader of the Lib Dem council.
Cllr Sajid Patel (Con, Barton and Tredworth) took issue with the motion, saying he had never seen “such ridiculous bloody racism”.
Cllr Howard said: it “seeks to uphold the integrity of local planning frameworks, ensure lawful use of commercial premises, and protect the interests of Gloucestershire residents.
“It does not seek to undermine the rights of asylum seekers, but rather to ensure that local democratic processes are respected.”
He told the council: “There is a fear of crime in the public and they have had enough.
“There are people who are scared of migrants, rightly or wrongly, and it’s probably a negative prejudice on their part, but it can’t be helped.
“We have to protect our people. We have to protect our women, and we have to protect our children.
“They have a totally different culture with regards to us walking three paces behind.
“Who’s carrying the shopping?”
This was met with head shaking on the opposite side of the chamber.
Cllr Rebecca Trimnell (Lib Dem, Westgate) claimed the discussion was veering into hate speech and should be shut down.
Cllr Howard said he was “sorry if the truth hurts”.
Cllr Patel said Cllr Howard was “spouting nonsense garbage.”
He said: “British-born ethnic minorities now are being harassed and abused, racially abused, physically abused in the streets because we can’t be differentiated with the migrants who are in the hotels.
“I was born here, I was raised here, I was educated here.
“I work here, I contribute with my taxes.
“I find this whole fiasco about weaponising migrants quite disgraceful and outrageous.”
He said he would not sit next to Reform councillors at future meetings.
Cllr Stuart Graham (Reform, Mitcheldean) hit back at attempts to link the party with the English Defence League (EDL).
He said: “EDL never did, never will have 240,000 members and anybody with an EDL background doesn’t pass the vetting to get into Reform.”
The motion was rejected by 36 votes to 12 with all Green Party, Liberal Democrat and Labour councillors voting against.
The Reform group voted in favour while the Conservatives were split with some supporting the motion and some voting against, abstaining and voting for.
There were two abstentions, one Tory and one Independent.
