A care home in Gloucestershire has been given a negative score after being inspected.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show a care home, Bishop's Cleeve Care Home, was told it 'requires improvement' on January 17. The home was last inspected on November 15.
A 'requires improvement' rating means a service is not performing as well as it should, and will be given information by the CQC on how to improve.