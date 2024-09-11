RESEARCH has revealed the most affordable UK supermarket own-brand products, with German store Aldi topping the list.
The research, conducted by saving experts BravoVoucher.co.uk, analysed 15 items from each big UK supermarket’s own-brand range to determine which has the lowest overall cost. These items included brown bread, butter, beans, chopped tomatoes, milk, and ten others. The items were compared per 100g, per litre, or per item to create a fair ranking. Aldi had an overall total of £5.54.
The worst value supermarket for own-brands according to the research is M&S, with an overall cost of £14.94. M&S, provides various cuisines across its many branches. The store is typically more expensive for products but still offers good value for affordable prices.
Making up the rest of the list (ranked 2-6) were Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and the Co-Op. Total costs ranging from £6.92 at Asda and £9.72 at the Co-Op.
Marco Farnararo, CEO and Co-Founder of BravoVoucher.co.uk said: “Own-label products are carried out exclusively by each supermarket to help people save money on various items. Due to economic uncertainty, such as the cost-of-living crisis, own-brand products have soared in popularity, and more shoppers have leaned towards cheaper products instead of leading brands.
“All major supermarkets have provided alternatives to their customers to save money on products that have increased in price due to inflation over the past year. Switching from your favourite brands can seem like a big move, but the money you save on items where you may not even taste a difference will dramatically cut down costs on your food shopping.
“Aldi seems to be running the own-brand show in the market at the moment, but with new innovative own-brand releases from other supermarkets, the competition is tight and, for some products, have equalled or beaten the current price of the German discount store.”