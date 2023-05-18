A YOUNG woman from Lydney who has delivered The Review in the town for the past 11 years is gearing up to serve locals in a different way when she opens her own cafe this week.
Kim McClarron, aged 23 and from Lydney, is launching her new cafe K & Teas, which she will run with her mum Theresa, on Monday (May 22).
The cafe will serve “a range of food and drinks including sandwiches, jacket potatoes, cakes and teas and coffees.
Kim and Theresa identified the premises for the cafe, opposite Hairways in the centre of Lydney, thanks to her dad, who was helping her deliver The Review around town.
“It was a spur of the minute thing because when my dad was helping me out delivering the papers, he noticed that there was a ‘For Rent’ sign in the window”, Kim explained.
“He took a picture and said ‘there you go, that’s for you’.”
Kim has previous experience of working in a cafe and says she was really excited by the thought of running her own with her mum.
“As soon as we viewed it, mine and mum’s eyes met and we just decided, we’re going for it”, she added.
Kim says it’s been all systems go to get the cafe ready, with new signage being added to the front in preparation for the big opening next week.
The cafe will also serve soups, salads, cold drinks and kids lunchboxes.