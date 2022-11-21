Road closures: eight for the Forest of Dean drivers this week
Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M48, from 2am July 14 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, Severn Bridge lane closure 24 / seven for main cable inspection and bridge maintenance works.
• M50, from 9pm November 14 to 5am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, from M5 jct eight to M50 jct 2, lane closure for drainage works.
• M48, from 7pm June 22 2022 to 6am January 23 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, Severn Bridge - Lane closure for main cable inspection works.
• M48, from 7pm May 9 2022 to 6am April 5 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm May 11 2022 to 6am April 7 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
• M4, from 10pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A40, from 9.30am December 1 to 3.30pm December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Longford Rbt to Huntley mobile Lane closures for barrier inspections.
• M5, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 13 to 14 lane closure for horticultural works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.