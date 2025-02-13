DISRUPTION is expected on the roads tomorrow (Friday, February 14) due to a police unit escort.
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit will be escorting ‘abnormal loads’ from 9am, and continuing throughout the day.
Police said the loads will be traveling from Mitcheldean through to Junction 11 on the M5 Motorway via A4136 & A40.
A spokesperson said: “This will cause slight disruption on the roads and we apologise in advance, and ask members of the public to plan their journey accordingly if in the area.”