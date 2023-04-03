Sadly, last year our numbers decreased due to the passing of longstanding Branch members. Any community organisation always requires either volunteers or members, or both. The Ross British Legion is no different. Over the last few months, I have spoken to many other community groups and it appears that we are all finding it a problem locally. Local organisations or membership groups will not survive if we are unable to attract new people to help us in the community. If you are able to give a few hours please let us know.
Our local Branch was formed shortly after the Legion, as it was then known, over 100 years ago. This was in May 1921. Shortly after this in July 1921 the Ross branch’s activity was reported in the Ross Gazette; the details can be found in the Herefordshire Archive building at Rotherwas. I was fortunate that as Branch Chairman that I was in post at this momentous time.
Since I have been the Branch Chairman, I have seen local branches at, Goodrich, Bartestree, Walford, Canon Pyon, and St Weonard’s all shut and their branch Standards are then laid up in the local church never to be paraded again. Just for clarity Branch Membership is £23.00 per year and this equates to a weekly cost of 45 pence per week. It’s so important to recruit new members to keep our Branch going.
Our Branch is very fortunate that we have a new Standard Bearer, James Lilwall. James is attending ongoing training and is doing very well. As we approach the start of April, please review the events list.
We have the Hereford Police Choir at St Mary’s on the Saturday the 22nd and we have St George’s Day Flag raising on the morning of the 23rd at the Market Place at 9.45 am for the 10.00 am flag raising.
Later on the same day we have a Branch Lunch at the Royal Hotel.
If any of our existing members wish to attend our monthly Branch meetings you will be most welcome to join us on the evening. They start at 7.30 prompt and are normally finished before 9.00am.
If you need any further information I can be contacted at the following; mobile 07788 272-500, email [email protected]
Best wishes and regards, Graham