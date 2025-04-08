A man has been sentenced to 16 years after he was found guilty of raping a woman in Ross-on-Wye.
Mustafa Ogur, of Brookend Street in Ross-on-Wye, was found guilty after a trial at Worcester Crown Court and was sentenced yesterday (Monday 7 April).
Following his sentence in prison, he will remain on extended licence for eight years and be subject to a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.
An investigation was launched after a woman was raped near to Three Crosses Road and Springfield Road in the early hours of Sunday 21 July in 2024.
CCTV showed the 24-year-old preying on potential victims before the attack and witnesses described how he used Google translate on his phone to tell them ‘I want to make love to you’.
Ogur was arrested and charged with rape and sexual assault on 25 July 2024 and when officers entered his home they discovered him in the shower, having shaved his hair in an attempt to change his appearance and evade being recognised as the suspect.
Herefordshire CID Detective Inspector, Ben Pearson, said: “It takes such bravery to first report and then talk about such a horrific experience, and I commend the victim, who has shown incredible strength and courage throughout the investigation and trial. I understand that nothing will ever take away the pain and suffering from such an experience.
“I am pleased with the sentencing given to Ogur yesterday. I’m unsure if a person capable of such an evil crime would reflect on the harm he has caused an innocent person, but I do know Ogur is a dangerous individual who will thankfully no longer be amongst our community for some time.
"It is never too late to report a sexual offence and if you have been a victim or you know someone who has been a victim of this crime, please know that we are here to listen to you and support you through every step of the process."